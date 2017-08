June 13 (Reuters) - Plexus Holdings Plc

* Conditional placing to raise £6 million

* Placing of 9,230,770 new ordinary shares ("placing shares") at a price of 65 pence per ordinary share to new and existing investors.

* Conditional placing to raise £6 million

* Placing of 9,230,770 new ordinary shares ("placing shares") at a price of 65 pence per ordinary share to new and existing investors.

* Intended to strengthen plexus' balance sheet during current down cycle and to provide plexus with flexibility to support capital requirements of its long term strategy