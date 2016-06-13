FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fit Biotech gets public warning from Financial Supervisory Authority
June 13, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fit Biotech gets public warning from Financial Supervisory Authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Fit Biotech Oy :

* Financial Supervisory Authority has issued public warning to Fit Biotech

* Says authority has issued public warning to Fit Biotech for its omission to fulfill obligation to publish prospectus

* Public warning relates to share issue carried out between September and December 2014, in which company offered new series D shares to public for amount exceeding 1.5 million euros ($1.69 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

