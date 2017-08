June 13 (Reuters) - Allgon Publ AB :

* Unit Åkerströms Björbo receives an order from Timars Svets & Smide i Falkenberg

* Order is worth about 0.9 million Swedish crowns ($110,000) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2968 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)