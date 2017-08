June 13 (Reuters) - Williamson Tea Kenya Ltd :

* FY ended March 31, 2016 turnover of 3.39 billion shillings versus 2.59 billion shillings year ago

* FY profit before taxation of 980.7 million shillings versus loss of 298.6 million shillings year ago

* Says board recommends final dividend of 20 shillings per share Source: j.mp/1YkR4Ud Further company coverage: