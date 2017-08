June 13 (Reuters) - Utenos Trikotazas AB :

* SBA Concern acquires 24.94% of shares of Utenos Trikotaas

* Total transaction value amounts to almost 1.3 million euros ($1.46 million)

* After transaction a portfolio AB Utenos Trikotaas shares owned by SBA Concern increased to 86.76% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)