June 13 (Reuters) - Compagnie Des Villages De Vacances De L'isle De France Limitee :

* Quarter ended April 2016 loss before tax of 16.1 million rupees versus loss of 35.1 million rupees

* Qtrly income of 36.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago Source : bit.ly/21hoxhK Further company coverage: