BRIEF-Camping World Holdings files for IPO of up to $200 mln - filing

June 13 (Reuters) - Camping World Holdings Inc Files For Ipo Of Up To $200.0 Mln

* Sec filing

* Intend to apply to list class a common stock under the symbol "cwh"

* Camping world holdings inc says goldman, sachs & co. j.p. Morgan, BofA Merrill lynch and credit suisse are among the underwriters to ipo

* Camping world holdings inc says baird, KeyBanc capital markets. Wells fargo securities and stephens inc are also among the underwriters to ipo

* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee