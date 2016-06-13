FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Camping World Holdings files for IPO of up to $200 mln - filing
June 13, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Camping World Holdings files for IPO of up to $200 mln - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Camping World Holdings Inc Files For Ipo Of Up To $200.0 Mln

* Sec filing

* Intend to apply to list class a common stock under the symbol "cwh"

* Camping world holdings inc says goldman, sachs & co. j.p. Morgan, BofA Merrill lynch and credit suisse are among the underwriters to ipo

* Camping world holdings inc says baird, KeyBanc capital markets. Wells fargo securities and stephens inc are also among the underwriters to ipo

* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

