BRIEF-Golden Minerals Co says Sentient Group converts remaining debt to Golden Mineral shares

June 13 (Reuters) - Golden Minerals Co

* Sentient group converts remaining debt to golden minerals shares

* To convert remaining principal and interest due under terms of a convertible loan into common stock, effective june 10, 2016

* After conversion, golden minerals will carry no debt on its books.

* After conversion, sentient holds about 46.8 percent of golden minerals' 88.9 million shares of issued and outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)