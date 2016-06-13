BRIEF-Project co-run by Baltic Ceramics Investments unit gets subsidy

June 13 (Reuters) - Baltic Ceramics Investments SA :

* The project "Renewable Power Generation" in which participates its unit, Baltic Ceramics, in a consortium gets a subsidy

* The value of the project is 4.7 million euros ($5.30 million) and it will receive a subsidy of the maximum of 95.74 percent of its total costs

* The unit's budget in the subsidized 4-year project is estimated at 0.7 million euros

* The consortium consists of Baltic Ceramics, Germany-based Deutsches Zentrum für Luft-und Raumfahrt e.V. and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Greece-based Centre for Research & Technology Hellas CERTH, Italy-based Processi Innovativi srl and Israel-based BrightSource Energy Inc.

* The subsidy has been granted under the EU Framework Programme for Research and Innovation Horizon 2020