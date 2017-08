June 13 (Reuters) - Echo Therapeutics Inc :

* Echo Therapeutics announces institutional review board (IRB) approval of new protocol

* New protocol will allow expanded testing of company's CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) system

* New protocol now permits Echo to recruit both pediatric and adult subjects for its internal and external studies