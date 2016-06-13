FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics says license agreement with Roche has two "option periods"
#Market News
June 13, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics says license agreement with Roche has two "option periods"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc :

* Agreement has 2 'option periods' during which Roche may elect to make one-time payment to company, terminate obligations under agreement

* Roche may use buy-out option after first dosing in first phase II study for licensed product until day before initiation of first phase III study

* Roche may exercise buy-out option following first dosing and pay company $135 million within 30 days after exercise of option

* Roche may exercise buy-out option following day after initiation of first phase III study for licensed product until day before acceptance for review

* Roche may exercise buy-out option following day after initiation of first phase iii study and pay co $265 million to terminate obligations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

