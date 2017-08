June 13 (Reuters) - Quaterra Resources Inc :

* Reached an agreement with Freeport-Mcmoran Nevada Llc

* To extend current stage 2 of Freeport Nevada's option to acquire interest in Yerington copper project in Nevada for up to 2 yrs

* Freeport Nevada to make option payments totalling $5.75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)