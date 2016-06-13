FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Frank's International conducting internal investigation of some foreign units operations in West Africa
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Frank's International conducting internal investigation of some foreign units operations in West Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Frank's International Nv :

* Conducting an internal investigation of operations of certain of its foreign subsidiaries in West Africa

* Conducting an internal investigation for possible violations of U.S. Foreign corrupt practices act, Co's policies and other laws

* In June 2016, co voluntarily disclosed existence of extensive internal review to u.s. Sec and united states DOJ

* Review does not indicate that there has been any material impact on company's previously filed financial statements

* "Company continues to collect information and is unable to predict ultimate resolution of these matters" with agencies Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1S2fHhq) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.