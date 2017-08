June 13 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Teva announces voluntary suspension of marketing for Zecuity in US

* Has initiated a pharmacy-level recall of product

* Has received post-marketing reports of application site reactions described as burns and scars in patients treated with Zecuity