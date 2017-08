June 13 (Reuters) - Mcdonald's Corp

* Mcdonald's announces move to downtown Chicago

* Mcdonald's Corp says move of its corporate headquarters to downtown Chicago by spring of 2018

* Company signed a lease at 1045 w. Randolph st. In chicago's west loop neighborhood