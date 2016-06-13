BRIEF-Ardian Infrastructure and Crédit Agricole Assurances acquire Vinci's stake in Indigo

June 13 (Reuters) - Vinci SA :

* Ardian Infrastructure and Crédit Agricole Assurances acquire Vinci's stake in Indigo

* Ardian, an independent private investment company, and Crédit Agricole Assurances have signed an agreement with Vinci to acquire its 24.6 pct stake in parking operator Indigo

* Indigo will be 49.2 pct owned by ardian infrastructure and 49.2 pct by crédit agricole assurances

* Transaction is subject to anti-trust approval and is expected to close in the Q3 2016