June 13, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-BTMU says will quit as Japanese government bonds primary dealer - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ has informed Japan's finance ministry that it will cease to serve as market maker for Japanese government bonds - Nikkei

* Japan's finance ministry to accept request; expected to revoke Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ's primary-dealer status as early as end of June - Nikkei

* The core banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will be the first Japanese financial institution to quit as a primary dealer

* BTMU likely indicated it will stay active in Japanese govt bonds trading, affiliated brokerages will remain primary dealers - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1ULSX9M

