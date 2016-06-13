FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Chipmaking equipment orders seen falling 10 pct in April-June - Nikkei
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chipmaking equipment orders seen falling 10 pct in April-June - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) -

* Chipmaking equipment orders seen falling 10% in April-June - Nikkei

* Tokyo Electron, six other Japanese chipmaking equipment manufacturers expected to see orders fall for first time in 3 quarters in April-June - Nikkei

* Combined orders are forecast to drop about 10 pct from January-March quarter to about 340 billion yen ($3.21 billion) - Nikkei

* Quarter on Quarter, Disco sees 2 pct decrease to about 30 bln yen, while Advantest anticipates a slight fall to 40 bln yen - Nikkei

* Quarter on Quarter, Tokyo Electron And Hitachi High-Technologies are bracing for 10 percent and 40 percent declines, respectively - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/21ipwhH) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.