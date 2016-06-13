FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-S&P says Microsoft 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed on its plan to acquire LinkedIn, outlook stable
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P says Microsoft 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed on its plan to acquire LinkedIn, outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* Microsoft 'aaa/a-1+' ratings affirmed on its plan to acquire linkedin for $26.2 billion; outlook stable

* Stable outlook reflects belief that microsoft will remain committed to maintaining high credit quality by sustaining its net cash position

* Rating affirmation on microsoft reflects view that acquisition of linkedin adds to its diversified product portfolio, despite linkedin's relatively small revenue base Source text (bit.ly/1XkE2qC) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.