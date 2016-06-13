FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Entertainment Gaming Asia to implement a stock option exchange program
June 13, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Entertainment Gaming Asia to implement a stock option exchange program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc

* Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc announces plans to implement a stock option exchange program

* Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc says stock option exchange program would be effected pursuant to a proposed new 2016 stock incentive plan

* Participants would have opportunity to cancel existing underwater outstanding stock options in exchange for replacement option grant for equal number of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

