June 13, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Navamedic: 8-year distribution agreement with TopRidge Pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Navamedic ASA :

* Enters into strategic partnership and 8-year distribution agreement with TopRidge Pharma Limited

* Agreement represents expected annual revenues of 70 million - 100 million Norwegian crowns ($8.45 million - $12.07 million)

* Expects to see an effect on revenues during Q2 2016

* TopRidge Pharma (Ireland), wholly owned unit of TopRidge Pharma, will buy 1.4 million new shares in Navamedic, and become major shareholder in company

* Will issue 1,417,522 new shares to TopRidge Pharma (Ireland) at 8.00 crowns per share

* Says "we have entered a letter of intent with TopRidge Pharma for a collaboration to launch Sippi in China"

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2823 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
