BRIEF-Microsoft to buy LinkedIn for $26.2 bln

June 13 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp :
* Microsoft to acquire LinkedIn
* Microsoft will acquire LinkedIn for $196 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $26.2 billion
* Jeff Weiner will remain CEO of LinkedIn
* Reid Hoffman, chairman of the board, co-founder and controlling shareholder of LinkedIn, and Jeff Weiner "fully support" this transaction
* Transaction is expected to close this calendar year - blog
* "LinkedIn will retain its distinct brand, culture and independence"
* Microsoft says transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both LinkedIn and Microsoft
* Will finance the transaction primarily through the issuance of new indebtedness
* Reiterated its intention to complete its existing $40 billion share repurchase authorization by Dec 31, 2016
* Morgan Stanley is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Microsoft, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is acting as legal advisor
* Expects deal to have minimal dilution of about 1 percent to non-GAAP earnings per share for remainder of fy 2017 post-closing, for FY 2018
* Deal to become accretive to Microsoft's non-GAAP earnings per share in Microsoft's fiscal year 2019 or less than two years post-closing
* Qatalyst partners and Allen & Company LLC are acting as financial advisors to LinkedIn
* Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, professional corporation, is acting as legal advisor to LinkedIn