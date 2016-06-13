FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Royal Mail reaches deal with Unite over worker pay
#Financials
June 13, 2016 / 2:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Royal Mail reaches deal with Unite over worker pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc :

* Has reached a negotiators agreement with unite on the 2015 and 2016 pay awards for junior and middle managers in co (excluding parcelforce worldwide)

* The pay offer is subject to a ballot by unite members. The union will recommend that its members accept the pay offer

* Unite has suspended its work to rule, overtime ban and other potential industrial action with immediate effect

* Unite will be putting the proposed agreement to its members in a ballot as soon as arrangements can be made Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

