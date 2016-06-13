FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Wendel successfully repurchases 400 mln euro bond
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 13, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wendel successfully repurchases 400 mln euro bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Wendel SE :

* Full success of offer to repurchase 400 million euros ($451.3 million) of bonds

* Has successfully repurchased its 2017, 2018 and 2019 bond issues under its tender offer ("repurchase offer"), up to a maximum amount of 400 million euros (excluding accrued interest)

* Wendel has cancelled an undrawn, 350 million euros bank credit line with margin calls, maturing in December 2019

* Total amount of undrawn credit lines is now 1.15 billion euros, with maturities extending from November 2019 to March 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.