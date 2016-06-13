BRIEF-Wendel successfully repurchases 400 mln euro bond

June 13 (Reuters) - Wendel SE :

* Full success of offer to repurchase 400 million euros ($451.3 million) of bonds

* Has successfully repurchased its 2017, 2018 and 2019 bond issues under its tender offer ("repurchase offer"), up to a maximum amount of 400 million euros (excluding accrued interest)

* Wendel has cancelled an undrawn, 350 million euros bank credit line with margin calls, maturing in December 2019

* Total amount of undrawn credit lines is now 1.15 billion euros, with maturities extending from November 2019 to March 2020