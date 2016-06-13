BRIEF-Moody's reviews Microsoft's AAA rating for downgrade

June 13 (Reuters) - Moody's:
* Moody's reviews Microsoft's AAA rating for downgrade following announced acquisition of LinkedIn
* Review will focus on strategic fit, monetization opportunities of LinkedIn with Microsoft's software offerings
* Review to also consider Microsoft's plan to reduce, sustain gross leverage at or below 1.5 times while maintaining significant net cash position
* Potential downgrade of Microsoft would likely be limited to one notch