a year ago
BRIEF-Black Diamond announces contract renewal, provides operational update
June 14, 2016 / 1:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Black Diamond announces contract renewal, provides operational update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Black Diamond Group Ltd

* Black Diamond Group announces long term contract renewal and provides operational update

* Renewal for 354 beds will generate rental revenue of $6.6 mln over its three year term and will commence July 1, 2016

* Management has not changed its revenue and earnings expectations for 2016

* Fort Mcmurray fires caused some disruption in May operations;expects will contribute to rev,earnings being lower than anticipated in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

