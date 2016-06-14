BRIEF-NGEx Resources announces proposed spin-out of Filo del Sol Project

June 13 (Reuters) - NGEx Resources Inc

* Announces proposed spin-out of Filo del Sol project

* To spin out wholly owned Filo del Sol property into a wholly owned subsidiary of NGEx, Filo Mining Corp

* Filo Mining will hold a 100% interest in Filo del Sol project and focus on advancement of this project

* NGEx intends to distribute 100% of common shares of Filo Mining it receives to NGEx shareholders on a pro rata basis