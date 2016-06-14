FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 1:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NGEx Resources announces proposed spin-out of Filo del Sol Project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - NGEx Resources Inc

* Announces proposed spin-out of Filo del Sol project

* To spin out wholly owned Filo del Sol property into a wholly owned subsidiary of NGEx, Filo Mining Corp

* Filo Mining will hold a 100% interest in Filo del Sol project and focus on advancement of this project

* NGEx intends to distribute 100% of common shares of Filo Mining it receives to NGEx shareholders on a pro rata basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

