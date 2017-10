June 14 (Reuters) - Matas A/S :

* Maintains 2016/17 guidance for like-for-like growth of 1-3 pct and EBITA margin slightly below 17 pct

* Long-term ambition is for sales of 4 billion Danish crowns ($607.15 million) in 2020/2021

