a year ago
BRIEF-Euro-Tax.pl sets up new unit Euro-Lohn
June 14, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Euro-Tax.pl sets up new unit Euro-Lohn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Euro-tax.Pl Sa

* Sets up a company Euro-Lohn sp. z o.o. with a capital of 44,000 zlotys ($11,100)

* Acquires 431 of its 880 shares of the nominal value of 50 zlotys each

* Remaining 449 shares in the new unit are aquired by Germany-based AR Beteiligung UG, the company's partner

* The new unit has been set up to help with payroll services for workers delegated to work in Germany, mainly for Polish employers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9518 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

