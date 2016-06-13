FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Natera, Illumina Inc enter 3rd amendment to supply agreement dated August 16, 2013
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Natera, Illumina Inc enter 3rd amendment to supply agreement dated August 16, 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Natera Inc

* On June 8, 2016, co and Illumina Inc entered into third amendment to a supply agreement dated August 16, 2013

* Amendment grants co rights to use Illumina's products supplied under agreement for oncology and transplant diagnostic testing for tests run in co's CLIA laboratory

* For oncology, co also received rights to develop and sell in vitro diagnostic kits and services worldwide

* Agreed to make certain milestone payments to Illumina, and certain royalty payments on Natera's sales and use of such IVDS Source: (1.usa.gov/1YodoN7 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.