June 14 (Reuters) - Daetwyler Holding AG

* To acquire premier farnell for an enterprise value of 1.09 billion Swiss francs ($1.13 billion) in a recommended all-cash offer

* Expected run-rate synergies of 50-70 million Swiss francs p.a. on EBITDA level by end of 2019 Source text - bit.ly/1YoLnVD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9633 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)