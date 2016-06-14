FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Brait SE says NAV per share at March 31 at zar136.27
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2016 / 5:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Brait SE says NAV per share at March 31 at zar136.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Brait SE :

* Audited results for year ended 31 march 2016 and proposed bonus share issue or, alternatively, cash dividend

* Brait proposes an ordinary share bonus issue, or alternatively, cash dividend of zar1.3627 per ordinary share (76.7% increase on fy2015)

* Brait's reported nav per share at 31 March 2016 is zar136.27 which represents growth of 76.7%

* Operating expenditure for year of zar435 million represents a ratio of 0.53% to aum (fy2015: 0.44%) compared to target of 0.85% or less

* Brait's net investment inflows of zar17.7 billion

* Proposed bonus share issue of new, ordinary shares with par value of eur0.22 each in proportion to shareholding of each respective shareholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.