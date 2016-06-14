BRIEF-Brait SE says NAV per share at March 31 at zar136.27

June 14 (Reuters) - Brait SE :

* Audited results for year ended 31 march 2016 and proposed bonus share issue or, alternatively, cash dividend

* Brait proposes an ordinary share bonus issue, or alternatively, cash dividend of zar1.3627 per ordinary share (76.7% increase on fy2015)

* Brait's reported nav per share at 31 March 2016 is zar136.27 which represents growth of 76.7%

* Operating expenditure for year of zar435 million represents a ratio of 0.53% to aum (fy2015: 0.44%) compared to target of 0.85% or less

* Brait's net investment inflows of zar17.7 billion

* Proposed bonus share issue of new, ordinary shares with par value of eur0.22 each in proportion to shareholding of each respective shareholder