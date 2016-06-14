FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Direct Line says Solvency II internal model approved by the PRA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc

* Solvency II internal model approved by the PRA

* Has received approval from PRA for use of its group-wide PIM to calculate group solvency capital requirement under Solvency II regime

* In line with management's previous expectations, this approach will enable group to operate under PIM from 1 July 2016

* Further detail on group's Solvency II capital position will accompany group's half year results which will be published on 2 August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

