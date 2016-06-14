FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Workspace to sell remaining properties in Blackrock Workspace JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc

* Exchange of contracts for disposal of remaining seven properties in Blackrock Workspace Property Trust joint venture, in which workspace has a 20 pct interest, for 118 mln stg

* Following completion of these disposals, a performance fee will be payable by BWPT to workspace based on returns achieved over five years of joint venture

* Fee is estimated to be 24 mln stg, in line with amount recognised by Workspace in accounts for year ended 31 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
