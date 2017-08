June 14 (Reuters) - Nanobiotix SA :

* Nanobiotix announces exercise of warrants by capital venture international (CVI)

* CVI exercises warrants over 50,000 ordinary shares at an exercise price of 17.87 euros ($20.15) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)