June 14 (Reuters) - Metinvest BV :

* Says has begun to supply its cold-rolled coils produced by Ilyich Iron & Steel Works of Mariupol to the United States of America

* Says this year, the plant received orders for more than one thousand tonnes from several U.S. trading companies that buy cold-rolled products for downstream processing Source text: bit.ly/1OmUdBj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)