a year ago
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wins Finance Holdings enters into sale-leaseback arrangement valued at rmb200 million (US$30.42 mln)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Wins Finance Holdings Inc

* Wins finance expands further into the leasing in new energy vehicle sector in china, entering into a sale-leaseback arrangement valued at rmb200 million (us$30.42 million)

* Wins finance holdings inc says arrangement provides for financing of rmb100 million was funded to sg automotive group on may 16 th , 2016

* Jinshang international financial lease entered into purchase-and-lease-back agreement with liaoning sg automotive group

* Wins finance holdings inc says arrangement also provides for financing of remaining rmb100 million was funded to sg automotive group at june 7, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

