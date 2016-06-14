FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Infinity Pharmaceuticals expects to incur total restructuring costs of about $6 to $8 mln
June 14, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Infinity Pharmaceuticals expects to incur total restructuring costs of about $6 to $8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Expects restructuring to be substantially completed by july 1, 2016 and to be fully completed by december 31, 2016

* Expects to incur total restructuring costs ranging from approximately $6 to $8 million

* Expects to record a majority of restructuring charges as research and development expenses during three months ended june 30, 2016

* Currently expects $5 million in future cash outlays related to severance, benefits and related costs

* Continuing to review potential impact of restructuring, unable to estimate any additional restructuring costs or charges at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

