June 14 (Reuters) - WMware Inc

* WMware and IBM expand global cloud partnership with desktop services

* The two companies will jointly market and sell WMware horizon air portfolio of cloud services around world throughout year

* Availability WMware horizon air on IBM cloud is expected to be available in Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)