a year ago
BRIEF-Sponda signs syndicated credit facilities of EUR 600 million
#Financials
June 14, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sponda signs syndicated credit facilities of EUR 600 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj

* Signs syndicated credit facilities agreement totaling 600 million euros

* Agreement includes a term-loan for 500 million euros and 100 million euro revolving credit facility

* Says term-loan is being used for refinancing existing loans that mature in 2016 and for general corporate purposes

* 100 million euro revolving credit facility extends similar undrawn 100 million euro revolving credit facility's original maturity from November 2016

* Nordea acted as sole co-ordinating bookrunner and is facility agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

