BRIEF-Sponda signs syndicated credit facilities of EUR 600 million

June 14 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj

* Signs syndicated credit facilities agreement totaling 600 million euros

* Agreement includes a term-loan for 500 million euros and 100 million euro revolving credit facility

* Says term-loan is being used for refinancing existing loans that mature in 2016 and for general corporate purposes

* 100 million euro revolving credit facility extends similar undrawn 100 million euro revolving credit facility's original maturity from November 2016

* Nordea acted as sole co-ordinating bookrunner and is facility agent