BRIEF-Cash America, First Cash say $45 mln in synergies expected in 2017
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cash America, First Cash say $45 mln in synergies expected in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Cash America International Inc :

* With new synergies estimate, 2017 EPS expected to be accretive to First Cash and Cash America by 20% and 50%, respectively

* About $45 million of the nearly $65 million in synergies expected to be fully realized in 2017

* Full $65 million in total synergies are expected to be realized in 2018

* First Cash and Cash America have identified additional operating cost synergies of $10 million from deal

* Increasing expected annual operating cost savings to about $45 million from about $35 million from deal

* Expected annual dividend per share of $0.76 for combined company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
