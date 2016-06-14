FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Lottotech says no positive outcome on discussions with The Gambling Regulatory Authority
June 14, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lottotech says no positive outcome on discussions with The Gambling Regulatory Authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Lottotech Ltd :

* Says that there has been no positive outcome on discussions between Lottotech Ltd and The Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA)

* "Mise En Demeure" was served on the GRA by the Company on 21 May 2016

* Says as Co has not received any response to the said "Mise En Demeure", a plaint with summons has been filed today before the supreme court of Mauritius

* Says plaint with summons has been filed against the GRA and the Ministry Of Finance And Economic Empowerment Source : bit.ly/1Q0tP0r Further company coverage:

