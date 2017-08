June 14 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services

* Credit card delinquency rate 1.28 percent at may end versus 1.33 percent at April end - sec filing

* Credit card charge-off rate 1.74 percent at may end versus 1.65 percent at April end Source text (1.usa.gov/1tum8pH) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )