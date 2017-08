June 14 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp :

* Ashok Vemuri's base salary will be paid monthly at annualized rate of $1 million - SEC filing

* Vemuri will be entitled to participate in annual performance incentive plan at a target level of 150% of annualized salary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)