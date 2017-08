June 14 (Reuters) - Dialectic Capital:

* Continues to believe a reconstituted Covisint Corp board that includes Dialectic's nominees is required

* Dialectic Capital Management delivers a letter to board of Covisint Corporation

* Dialectic Capital says owns approximately 5.5 percent of outstanding common stock of Covisint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)