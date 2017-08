June 14 (Reuters) - Bid Corp: Bookrunner says indications of interest in excess of the deal size from a pre-sounding exercise

* Says price guidance of 230 - 240 zar per ordinary Bid Corp share

* Says Bid Corp books expected to close tonight at short notice on ordinary shares placing Further company coverage: