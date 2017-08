June 14 (Reuters) - Euromedis Groupe SA :

* Q3 revenue 18.2 million euros ($20.40 million) versus 17.4 million euros year ago

* The group confirms its objective of increasing the revenue by about 4 pct Source text: bit.ly/1PrgPeS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)