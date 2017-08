June 14 (Reuters) - Vossloh AG :

* Is about to complete capital increase resolved on May 24

* Gross proceeds from capital increase amount to 126.9 million euros ($142.33 million)

* A total of 98.2 percent of subscription rights were exercised by subscription rights holders Source text - bit.ly/1YoXkdI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)