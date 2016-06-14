FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gecina adds new component to offer for Foncière De Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Gecina SA :

* Gecina further strengthens the attractiveness and flexibility of its offer for Foncière De Paris by adding a new component, with an exchange offer based on Gecina OSRA

* 23 new Gecina OSRA for every 20 Foncière De Paris shares

* Gecina OSRA will be issued at a unit price of 117.66 euros

* They will be redeemed in new Gecina shares and will offer a 5.5 pct yield over 7 years

* Gecina will postpone to a later date extraordinary shareholders meeting, initially convened on June 29th 2016

* Other terms and conditions of offer filed by Gecina on May 19th 2016 remain unchanged

* New component complements two existing components Gecina`s public offer which, whether in cash or in Gecina shares, remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

