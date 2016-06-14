FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Twitter invests $70 mln in music streaming service SoundCloud -Recode
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Twitter invests $70 mln in music streaming service SoundCloud -Recode

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Tech news site Recode:

* Twitter has invested $70 million in music streaming service SoundCloud -Recode, citing sources

* Twitter wanted to buy SoundCloud couple years ago -Recode, citing sources

* Twitter has invested in SoundCloud in funding round valuing SoundCloud at about $700 million -Recode, citing sources

* Twitter has invested in SoundCloud in funding that should end up in $100 million range -Recode, citing sources

* Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey confirmed that Twitter now owns a stake in SoundCloud - Recode Source text: (on.recode.net/1roo5ln) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

